Britain's EU partners agree guidelines for post-Brexit ties

BRUSSELS — Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, says the European Union has agreed on guidelines that will govern upcoming discussions over its future relations and trade links with Britain after Brexit next year.

Tusk tweeted during a summit in Brussels Friday that the guidelines will steer "future EU-U.K. relations."

The document lays out the approach Britain's 27 EU partners will take on a variety of matters, including future security, defence and foreign policy ties, as well as the outlines of a future trade deal.