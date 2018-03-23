British man arrested in Greece for alleged drug smuggling

ATHENS, Greece — Greek police have arrested a 38-year-old British man on suspicion of belonging to an international drug smuggling ring after allegedly finding him with a large quantity of heroin hidden in his suitcase.

Police said Friday the man was arrested at Athens International Airport on Wednesday evening after a search of his suitcase allegedly revealed 11 kilograms (24 pounds) of heroin hidden in a false bottom. The man, who was not identified in line with Greek laws on identifying suspects, had arrived in Athens from Lahore in Pakistan, flying via Doha, Qatar.