British redhead claims a teacher told her to dye hair
LONDON — A British student with red hair claims a teacher told her to dye her hair because "orange is not a natural
Paris Lane's mother has filed a complaint with the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.
In various media reports, the 12-year-old says she was walking down a hall at Kearsley Academy in Bolton when the teacher made the comment.
Her mother, Nicola, called the school and says she was told by a staff member that they know about her daughter's natural hair
The teacher who allegedly made the comment wasn't immediately identified. The school says it does not comment about any student.
