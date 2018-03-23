China marking Prince Harry-Meghan Markle wedding out
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can start building their collections of royal wedding memorabilia now.
The approved commemorative china marking the couple's May 19 wedding went on sale Friday.
The collection uses cornflower blue with white detailing and a gold monogram of the bride and groom's initials.
The design also references the couple's wedding venue at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The decorative border is based on the ironwork of the 13th century chapel door.
Harry and Markle are making a trip to Northern Ireland as part of their pre-wedding tour of the United Kingdom.
The china is finished in 22 carat gold. It was made by hand in Stoke-on-Trent, 160 miles (260
Profits go to the Royal Collection Trust charity.
___
Complete AP coverage of the royal wedding: https://apnews.com/tag/Royalweddings
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
B.C. landlords are collecting too much private info from tenants: privacy commissioner
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
Teen gets three-year sentence in ‘devastating’ foster home fire that killed two people