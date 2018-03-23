Cyprus' British base police say 'huge' drop in bird trapping

DHEKELIA, Cyprus — Authorities at British military bases in Cyprus say a yearlong crackdown on illegal bird poaching has resulted in a "huge" drop in the number of poachers operating inside the bases' territory.

They also point to a 70- per cent reduction in the trapping of blackcaps over the same period.

Small migratory birds are considered a delicacy by some Cypriots, and trapping feeds a multimillion-euro illicit trade.

Authorities on Friday used a road roller to crush bird calling devices and other trapping paraphernalia. They also seized irrigation pipes used to water acacia trees that conceal nets.