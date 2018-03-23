Ex-Indianapolis officer sentenced for shooting detective

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting a detective who was investigating a domestic violence dispute between the officer and his estranged wife.

A Marion County judge ordered the sentence Friday against 44-year-old Adrian Aurs, who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and pointing a firearm charges for the July 2016 confrontation. Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges in a plea agreement.

Aurs testified he doesn't completely remember what happened, saying he suffered from post-traumatic stress and suicidal thoughts.