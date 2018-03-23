Ex-lawmaker pleads not guilty to video voyeurism charges

WARWICK, R.I. — A former Rhode Island lawmaker who resigned amid charges that he extorted a legislative page for sex has pleaded not guilty to video voyeurism charges for allegedly trading nude photos of his then-girlfriend without her knowledge.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general's office says Republican former state Sen. Nicholas Kettle was released on $3,000 bail after his arraignment Friday. He was ordered not to contact his ex-girlfriend. His lawyer declined to comment.

The 27-year-old Kettle pleaded not guilty last month to extorting sex from a male teenage Senate page in 2011. Kettle became the youngest senator in state history when was first elected at age 20.