News / World

Federal review ongoing in 2015 Ohio fatal police shooting

FILE ‚Äì In this June 8, 2017, file pool photo, Ray Tensing listens to a prosecutor's opening statement during the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay some $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist. The school announced the settlement Thursday, March 22, 2018, of a union grievance brought on behalf of Tensing for his 2015 firing following his indictment on murder charges. The charges were dropped last year after two juries deadlocked. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

FILE ‚Äì In this June 8, 2017, file pool photo, Ray Tensing listens to a prosecutor's opening statement during the former University of Cincinnati police officer's retrial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay some $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist. The school announced the settlement Thursday, March 22, 2018, of a union grievance brought on behalf of Tensing for his 2015 firing following his indictment on murder charges. The charges were dropped last year after two juries deadlocked. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool, File)

CINCINNATI — Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.

U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Thornton confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Friday that the review of "the facts of this matter" continues, but declined comment. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said last year the review would determine the potential for prosecution of Ray Tensing for civil rights violations in the slaying of Sam DuBose.

The review began after state murder charges were dropped following two mistrials because of deadlocked juries. Tensing's attorney said Friday he hadn't heard any update on the review.

UC on Thursday announced a settlement totalling some $344,000 in back pay and legal fees of a union grievance over Tensing's firing.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular