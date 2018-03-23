Florida man convicted of killing woman over "disrespect"
NAPLES, Fla. — A Florida man faces a possible life sentence for fatally shooting a woman he said disrespected him.
A news release from the State Attorney's Office in Collier County says 27-year-old Aaron Reyna was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Authorities say 29-year-old Dana Fegueroa yelled at Reyna at an Immokalee home in October 2014 because he wouldn't drive her to work, prompting Reyna to shoot the woman in the head. The shooting led to a standoff with a police SWAT team, but Reyna eventually surrendered.
Reyna later told police that he wasn't going to take her disrespect.
