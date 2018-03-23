Former VP Biden to discuss policy issues in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Former
Biden's lecture Friday evening at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven comes as he and President Donald Trump have been trading fighting words over who would come out on top in a hypothetical fistfight.
In reference to comments that Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission, Biden said earlier this week that he would have beaten Trump up if he were in high school.
Besides the pressing policy issues facing the country, Biden is expected to discuss his commitment to cancer research though the Biden Cancer Initiative.
