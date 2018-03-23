Former VP Biden to discuss policy issues in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Former Vice-President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss domestic and foreign policy issues at a Connecticut university.

Biden's lecture Friday evening at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven comes as he and President Donald Trump have been trading fighting words over who would come out on top in a hypothetical fistfight.

In reference to comments that Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission, Biden said earlier this week that he would have beaten Trump up if he were in high school.