Gov. Scott highlights push to turn tourists into residents

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is asking tourists to consider moving to the state full-time if they already enjoy visiting for skiing or fall foliage trips.

A new initiative — "Stay-to-Stay Weekends" — is part of a push designed to reverse a declining workforce and boost state revenue. The Republican governor says the new initiative is aiming at converting some of the roughly 13-million travellers who visit Vermont every year into full-time residents.

Vermont is now promoting a series of four weekends in Rutland, Bennington, and Brattleboro aimed at attracting potential transplants. The Stay-to-Stay Weekends will be held in April, June, August, and October.

Scott says his administration is thinking about expanding the initiative to other communities next year.

