Governor's open house, Easter egg hunt set for March 31
ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorker's wishing to attend the open house Gov. Andrew Cuomo is hosting at the Executive Mansion on Easter weekend can register online for tickets.
The Democrat's office says the third annual Easter egg hunt at the governor's Albany residence will be held March 31 during the open house, set for 12:30-2:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour the mansion, meet the governor and participate in the Easter egg hunt.
People looking to attend must register for a ticket on the governor's website.
If the number of requests exceeds available space, attendees will be selected by lottery. Cuomo's office says guests will be notified of their selection via email on March 29.
