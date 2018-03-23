Greece: Extreme-right group claims arson on Afghan centre
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — A little-known extreme right-wing group has claimed responsibility for an arson attack on an Afghan community
A group calling itself Krypteia claimed responsibility in a call to a Greek news
Authorities say they think the assailants started the fire by pouring flammable liquid on the door of the Afghan community
The United Nations refugee agency condemned the attack, saying the
The U.N. agency called for steps to protect refugees and migrants.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
'Good for the people:' Corner store owners happy to see most Nova Scotians support liquor sales
-
Cheer Expo, Mooseheads playoffs and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid