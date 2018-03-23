Heavy snow, winds hamper traffic in Croatia in early spring
ZAGREB, Croatia — Heavy snow and strong winds are hampering traffic in Croatia, closing down roads and stopping ferries at the Adriatic coast.
Authorities said Friday that only small vehicles are allowed on main roads leading toward the coast while trucks or buses cannot pass. Citizens have been urged avoid
The spate of fresh snow came as Croatia was struggling to contain overflowing rivers that were swollen from melting snow.
Snow has also fallen in