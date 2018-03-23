How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks around the world plunged Friday as investors feared that a trade conflict between the U.S. and China, the biggest economies in the world, would escalate. A second day of big losses pushed U.S. stocks to their worst week in two years.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index tumbled 55.43 points, or 2.1 per cent , to 2,588.26.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 424.69 points, or 1.8 per cent , to 23,533.20.

The Nasdaq composite shed 174.01 points, or 2.4 per cent , to 6,992.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 33.79 points, or 2.2 per cent , to 1,510.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 retreated 163.75 points, or 6 per cent .

The Dow lost 1,413.31 points, or 5.7 per cent .

The Nasdaq fell 489.32 points, or 6.5 per cent .

The Russell 2000 dropped 75.97 points, or 4.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 85.35 points, or 3.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 1,186.02 points, or 4.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 89.27 points, or 1.3 per cent .