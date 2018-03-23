Investigators say missing Iowa family found dead in Mexico

CRESTON, Iowa — Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.

The family was reported missing by relatives in their hometown of Creston early Friday, about a week after the family left for vacation. Creston police contacted the U.S. State Department, and the bodies were found during a welfare check at the condo in Tulum.

In Iowa, Union County authorities identified the family as 41-year-old Kevin Sharp; his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp; and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna.

Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the deaths. Autopsy reports are pending.