Justice Dept. opposes release of 911 call in police shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Justice Department is opposing release of a 911 call connected to the fatal shooting of a northern Virginia man by U.S. Park Police last year.

Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after a Nov. 17 chase on the George Washington Parkway when he was shot by responding Park Police officers. Authorities say Ghaisar fled after being involved in a crash.

In a letter dated March 19, prosecutors investigating the shooting urged Arlington County officials to withhold release of the 911 call made by an Uber driver involved in the initial crash.