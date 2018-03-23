Lawyer says he'll prove French ex-leader Sarkozy's innocence

PARIS — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's lawyer said he will "prove the innocence" of his client, suspected of illegal campaign funding financed by the late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Thierry Herzog said Thursday on RTL radio he is going to appeal against the judicial supervision imposed on Sarkozy.

The former president is banned from travelling to Libya, Egypt, Tunisia or South Africa and from meeting with nine people involved in the case.

Sarkozy, 63, was handed this week preliminary charges of illegally funding his successful 2007 campaign, passive corruption and receiving money from Libyan embezzlement.

He vigorously denied the accusations on French television Wednesday night.