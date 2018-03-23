London police checking suspicious vehicle at major mall
LONDON — British police say specialist officers are checking a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at the Westfield London mall in west London.
Police said Friday two nearby subway stations have been closed while police respond.
Officers have placed cordons to keep people away while the vehicle is assessed.
Westfield is one of the largest shopping malls in Europe and has recently expanded.
