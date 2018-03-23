Macedonia and Greece eager to find solution on name dispute
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SKOPJE, Macedonia — The Macedonian and Greek foreign ministers say both their countries have entered into "essential" negotiations to resolve a decades-long name dispute over the former Yugoslav Republic's name.
Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias said Friday during a joint news conference in the Macedonian capital Skopje that a solution was needed as an "investment for the future."
Greece's foreign minister will also be meeting Macedonia's prime minister and opposition leaders before returning to Athens later Friday.
The two countries have been at odds for a quarter-century over the name "Macedonia," which Greece claims
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Driver charged after travelling at 'very uncommon' high speed, Halifax police say
-
B.C. landlords are collecting too much private info from tenants: privacy commissioner
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
Teen gets three-year sentence in ‘devastating’ foster home fire that killed two people