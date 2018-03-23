Macedonia and Greece eager to find solution on name dispute

SKOPJE, Macedonia — The Macedonian and Greek foreign ministers say both their countries have entered into "essential" negotiations to resolve a decades-long name dispute over the former Yugoslav Republic's name.

Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias said Friday during a joint news conference in the Macedonian capital Skopje that a solution was needed as an "investment for the future."

Greece's foreign minister will also be meeting Macedonia's prime minister and opposition leaders before returning to Athens later Friday.