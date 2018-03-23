Man who posted photos online of dead wife and child on trial

RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors say the pictures of his dead wife and daughter posted to Facebook are proof a North Carolina man is guilty of murder.

But a defence attorney for Elhadji Diop said the deaths were an accident as the couple fought and the photos were shrines to people he loved made as he was so distraught he tried to kill himself.

A jury is deliberating Diop's fate. He's charged with murder in the April 2016 deaths of his 40-year-old wife, Aminata Drame, and his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim.

Authorities say the bodies were found after Diop's niece, who lives in Senegal, saw photos of the dead woman and child posed in an embrace with "Look what God did to me" written underneath.