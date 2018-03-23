Man who posted photos online of dead wife and child on trial
RALEIGH, N.C. — Prosecutors say the pictures of his dead wife and daughter posted to Facebook are proof a North Carolina man is guilty of murder.
A jury is deliberating Diop's fate. He's charged with murder in the April 2016 deaths of his 40-year-old wife, Aminata Drame, and his 2-year-old daughter, Fatim.
Authorities say the bodies were found after Diop's niece, who lives in Senegal, saw photos of the dead woman and child posed in an embrace with "Look what God did to me" written underneath.
WRAL-TV reports jurors began deliberating at noon Friday.