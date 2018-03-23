Markets Right Now: US stocks open higher
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are moving higher in early trading as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.
Technology companies, retailers and banks rose in early trading Friday, a day after markets were rattled by fears of an escalating trade conflict as the White House announced tariffs on Chinese goods.
Nike soared 3.8
The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 101 points, or 0.4
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Cheer Expo, Mooseheads playoffs and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
'Good for the people:' Corner store owners happy to see most Nova Scotians support liquor sales
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling