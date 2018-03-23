'Melrose Place' actress faces 2nd re-sentencing for crash

NEWARK, N.J. — A former "Melrose Place" actress convicted in a fatal auto crash must return to court for a second re-sentencing.

A New Jersey appeals court in 2016 ordered the first re-sentencing after prosecutors contended Amy Locane's three-year sentence for the 2010 crash was too lenient.

In January 2017, the judge re-imposed the same sentence. On Friday, an appeals court ruled the judge didn't follow its earlier ruling and didn't take the crime's severity into account.

A different judge will conduct the re-sentencing.

Locane served about two-and-a-half years of a three-year sentence for the 2010 accident in Montgomery Township that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured Seeman's husband, Fred.

Locane appeared in 13 episodes of "Melrose Place" and in several movies.