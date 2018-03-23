Myanmar parliament selects expected presidential choice

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar's parliament has taken a first step in selecting a replacement for President Htin Kyaw, who retired this week with ill health, by filling the empty seat of one of the country's three vice-presidents .

Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party used its majority in the lower house on Friday to elect Win Myint as the new vice-president , joining the two existing vice-presidents selected two years ago by the upper house and the military, respectively. One of the vice-presidents gets to serve as president, and Win Myint's selection next week by the combined houses of parliament is virtually assured.