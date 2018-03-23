Myanmar parliament selects expected presidential choice
YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar's parliament has taken a first step in selecting a replacement for President Htin Kyaw, who retired this week with ill health, by filling the empty seat of one of the country's three
Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party used its majority in the lower house on Friday to elect Win Myint as the new
Win Myint, like Htin Kyaw, is expected to cede his actual authority as leader to Suu Kyi in her specially created post of state counsellor.