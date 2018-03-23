NASA's Mars rover Curiosity marks 2,000th day on red planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has now marked 2,000 days on the red planet.

That's 2,000 days by Martian standards. A Martian sol, or solar day, is equivalent to 24 hours, 39 minutes and 35 seconds. So 2,000 days on Mars equal 2,055 days here on Earth.

Either way, it's a big milestone this week for scientists eager for Curiosity to begin drilling again, this time into potentially clay-rich rocks on the slopes of Mount Sharp.

The six-wheeled rover has been exploring Mars since 2012. Altogether, it's travelled 11.6 miles (18.7 kilometres ).