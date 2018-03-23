NFL players to take on criminal justice issues at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — NFL players are joining attorneys, professors and others at Harvard Law School for a summit on criminal justice issues.
The Players Coalition members participating in Friday's event include the New England Patriots' Devin McCourty and the Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins. Retired player Anquan Boldin also will attend.
The Players Coalition is a group formed by Boldin, Jenkins and others advocating for changes to further social and racial equality.
The players will be joined by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Judge Gloria Tan of the Massachusetts Juvenile Court, among others.
The summit will include conversations about mass incarceration, policing and sentencing reform.
A number of players met with lawmakers in Massachusetts and other states this week to push for policy changes at the state level.
