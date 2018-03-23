Nissan not changing autonomous drive tests over Uber crash

YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nissan's chief planning officer says the Japanese automaker does not plan to change its road tests for self-driving vehicles after the recent fatal accident of an Uber autonomous vehicle.

Some fear a setback for the technology after a pedestrian was killed Sunday night in a crash involving a self-driving Uber SUV in the U.S., the first death involving a full autonomous test vehicle.

Philippe Klein, Nissan's COO, said the automaker is ensuring its tests are safe. He said specially trained drivers always keep their hands on the steering wheels of such vehicles.