No charges in case of news photographer shot by deputy

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Investigators say no charges will be filed against an Ohio sheriff's deputy who shot a news photographer setting up to photograph a traffic stop.

Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw said he mistook photographer Andrew Grimm's camera for a gun when he shot him twice, once in the side and once in the shoulder, last year in New Carlisle, about 60 miles (97 kilometres ) west of Columbus.

An Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation spokeswoman said Friday that grand jurors didn't find sufficient evidence to justify charging Shaw.

A message was left with the attorney representing Grimm, who works for a weekly newspapers group.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is conducting an administrative review.