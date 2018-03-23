NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

HARLEM, N.Y. — A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.

FDNY officials said in a tweet that the blaze broke out about 11 p.m. Thursday in the basement of the building on St. Nicolas Avenue. Authorities say at least one other person was injured and taken to an area hospital. It was not immediately clear whether that person also was a firefighter.