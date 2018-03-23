Pakistan celebrates National Day with military parade
ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis are celebrating the National Day with a military parade that's showcasing short- and long-range missiles, tanks, jets, drones and other hardware.
Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain used the occasion to promise to defeat militants who have killed thousands of people in attacks over the past 10 years.
As part of security measures for Friday's parade in Islamabad, authorities suspended mobile phone services. Many homemade bomb attacks have been triggered remotely using phone devices.
Hussain will also
Pakistan's right activist Asma Jahangir will also get the top civilian award. She is known for her criticism of the military's interference in civilian affairs.
