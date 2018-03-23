Pakistani woman lawmaker becomes opposition leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani officials say a senior woman lawmaker from the opposition party of former President Asif Ali Zardari has become the country's first opposition leader in the upper house of parliament.

Sherry Rehman is a former diplomat who served as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States from 2011 to 2013.

She has been the member of the Senate since 2015. Rehman is also a former journalist and a prominent human rights activist in Pakistan.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, recently elected as Senate chairman, issued a statement announcing Rehman's appointment, which was confirmed on Friday.