Poland's women protest plan to tighten abortion law
WARSAW, Poland — Crowds are gathering in Warsaw for a women's protest against plans backed by the conservative government to further tighten Poland's strict anti-abortion law.
The proposed legislation is being debated by commissions in parliament. It was proposed by a civic group and would ban abortions of irreparably sick or impaired fetuses and those with Down syndrome. Abortion would still be allowed if the woman's life or health is threatened or the pregnancy results from rape or incest.
Poland's women's organizations have called protests Friday in front of parliament, the ruling party's headquarters and the seat of Roman Catholic bishops, who are urging adoption of the law.
The European Union's Commissioner for Human Rights, Nils Muiznieks, and U.N. experts are urging the parliament to reject the bill.
Massive protests in 2016 made the government give up plans to ban all abortion.
