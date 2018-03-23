News / World

Rare money sells for nearly $8 million at Baltimore auction

A depiction of Declaration of Independence signer Robert Morris is seen on the front of an 1863 $1,000 bill, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Baltimore. The rare bill is expected to sell for around $1 million when it goes up for auction in Baltimore Thursday. (AP Photo/Courtney Columbus)

BALTIMORE — Two rare $1,000 bills from the 1800s fetched $960,000 each at a Baltimore auction.

Stack's Bowers Galleries' currency director Peter Treglia (TRAY-lee-ah) says the same person who bought one of those bills also bought a rare $500 bill from the same year for $900,000. Both of those pieces were from 1863. Treglia says the buyer wants to remain anonymous.

Total sales from the Joel R. Anderson Collection at Thursday night's session topped $7.9 million — more than $800,000 above the galleries' highest predictions. Seven bills sold for more than half a million dollars each.

A second installment of rare money from the same collection will be sold in August at an auction in Philadelphia, and two other installments will be sold at future events.

