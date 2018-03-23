Reporter accuses Russian presidential candidate of groping
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — A television news reporter has accused a five-time Russian presidential candidate of groping him as the sexual harassment scandal involving another lawmaker gains speed.
Renat Davletgildeyev, a reporter with Radio Free Europe's Current Time TV, said on Thursday that Vladimir Zhirinovsky groped him at an event he covered in 2006. Zhirinovsky's son has denied the allegations.
The ultranationalist Zhirinovsky leads Russia's Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and placed a distant third in the most recent presidential race with 5.6
Davletgildeyev's allegation follows allegations against another LDPR lawmaker, Leonid Slutsky. Three women have accused Slutsky of sexual harassment.
After the parliament's ethics committee found no violations in his conduct, nearly two dozen media outlets recalled their reporters from the State Duma in protest.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Cheer Expo, Mooseheads playoffs and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
'Good for the people:' Corner store owners happy to see most Nova Scotians support liquor sales
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid
-
Halifax school board defends decision to open schools when snow isn't falling