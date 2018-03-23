S. Korea president's Vietnam visit aims to deepen trade ties

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam and South Korean aim to substantially increase their bilateral trade during President Moon Jae-in's three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.

South Korea has become Vietnam's largest foreign investor and second-biggest trading partner since diplomatic relations were established in 1992. Bilateral trade stood at $61.5 billion last year.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing in Hanoi, Moon said the two leaders aim for $ 100 billion by 2020.