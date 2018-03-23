Slovaks hold new anti-govt protests in slain reporter case

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets in new anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.

Friday's protests in dozens of towns and cities are taking place despite the appointment of a new Slovak government a day earlier.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition stepped down last week following large street protests sparked by the shooting deaths of reporter Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova a month ago. Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska swore in a new Cabinet made from the same three parties that made up Fico's government.