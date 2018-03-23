Students scarred by Vegas massacre join Florida rallying cry

LAS VEGAS — Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.

A march to City Hall that organizers say could draw 10,000 people Saturday is one of hundreds of worldwide events inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida.

Las Vegas high school student Kaitlynn Willoughby says it seems like the massacre that killed her friend last year became just another shooting. That is until Florida students turned their own mass shooting last month into a rallying cry.