Sympathy for white Austin bomber stirs debate about race

When a law enforcement official described a cellphone recording left by the Austin bomber as "the outcry of a very challenged young man," the remark caused an outcry of its own.

Because the bomber was white, some people questioned whether the same level of compassion would have been afforded a person of colour .

David Leonard is professor in the department of critical culture, gender and race studies at Washington State University. He says the description of Mark Anthony Conditt is a reminder of a racial empathy gap.

For many observers, Conditt's treatment was another example in which a white suspect seemed to receive an injection of humanity that is less often extended to blacks, Muslims and others.