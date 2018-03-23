Texas murder suspect accused in 3 attacks on elderly women

DALLAS — A 45-year-old man police say has posed as a maintenance worker at senior apartment complexes is charged with capital murder in the death of an 81-year-old Dallas woman, and authorities are reviewing hundreds of other cases.

Billy K. Chemirmir also has been charged with attempted capital murder and robbery in two other attacks on senior women. He's in the Dallas County jail on $1 million bond.

Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin said Friday his department was investigating Chemirmir regarding suspicious death and suspicious person calls at a senior apartment complex and found evidence linking him to 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris' death in Dallas.