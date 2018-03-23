The Latest: Closing arguments set in police slaying trial
NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Closing arguments are expected to begin Saturday morning in the trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer.
Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.
If convicted, Boys would serve life in prison for the death of Officer Daryle Holloway. Holloway was shot in a police SUV in June 2015 as he was transporting Boys to jail after an earlier arrest
6:20 p.m.
The first-degree murder trial of a man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2015 is nearing its end.
It was unclear whether state District Judge Karen Herman would have jurors deliberate Friday night or delay the start of deliberations until Saturday.
