The Latest: St Louis prosecutors looking at Greitens charity

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The St. Louis circuit attorney's office is investigating the charity founded by Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens for potential criminal issues.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said at a news conference Friday that his office has issued 15 subpoenas in its investigation of The Mission Continues. He announced the inquiry earlier this month after The Associated Press reported that Greitens used a Mission Continues email to send meeting invitations to political consultants as he was preparing to run for office in 2015.

Susan Ryan, a spokesman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, says her office is investigating The Mission Continues separately from the attorney general's probe, but she declined to discuss details of the investigation.

Greitens already faces a felony invasion of privacy indictment in St. Louis related to a photo taken of a woman with whom he had an affair prior to being elected.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Missouri attorney general's office has issued 15 subpoenas in an investigation of a veterans charity founded by Gov. Eric Greitens.

Attorney General Josh Hawley told reporters Friday that the office subpoenaed The Mission Continues charity, Greitens' gubernatorial campaign and the Greitens Group.

Hawley says the office also subpoenaed staffers or former staffers at the entities. He wouldn't say specifically who.

Hawley announced the inquiry into the charitable activities of The Mission Continues earlier this month after The Associated Press reported that Greitens used a Mission Continues email to send meeting invitations to political consultants as he was preparing to run for office in 2015.