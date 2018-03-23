Tokyo's envoy urges free and fair elections in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — An envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in Cambodia for talks on regional issues and bilateral co-operation , also touching on the July election that critics say will be neither free nor fair.

Kentaro Sonoura is scheduled to hold talks Friday with Prime Minister Hun Sen, the long-serving autocratic leader whose government recently dissolved the main opposition party in a serious blow to democracy.

A Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesman says Sonoura told Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn of Tokyo's desire to see a free and fair election.