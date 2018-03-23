Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines."

The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine-guns .

Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic weapons, and were used in last year's Las Vegas massacre.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period."