Watchdog: Nations helped Egypt's military consolidate power

BERLIN — An anti-corruption watchdog says the international community is doing a "major disservice" to the Egyptian people by supporting the country's armed forces with "few strings attached."

Transparency International's report on Friday comes ahead of Egypt's presidential election in which general-turned-President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win as he faces only one opponent, an obscure politician.

The Berlin-based watchdog says financial and security aid from Western states helped Egypt's military consolidate political power and become a "largely opaque and unaccountable institution."

The group urged the international community to promote domestic oversight of the Egyptian armed forces and make assistance available after the "basic levels of transparency and accountability" are met.