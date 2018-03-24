2 small earthquakes shake parts of northern Oklahoma

MEDFORD, Okla. — Two small earthquakes have shaken parts of northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday about 8 miles (13 kilometres ) south-southeast of Medford in Grant County. That's about 120 miles (193 kilometres ) north of Oklahoma City. It was recorded at a depth of about 1 mile (1.5 kilometres ).

An earlier 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:06 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometres ) northeast of Enid, or about 33 miles (53 kilometres ) south-southwest of Medford.

No damage or injuries were reported. Geologists say damage isn't likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.