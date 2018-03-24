2 small earthquakes shake parts of northern Oklahoma
MEDFORD, Okla. — Two small earthquakes have shaken parts of northern Oklahoma.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday about 8 miles (13
An earlier 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:06 a.m. about 8 miles (13
No damage or injuries were reported. Geologists say damage isn't likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.
Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma and surrounding states in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.
