Funeral arrangements released for Zell Miller
ATLANTA — Funeral arrangements for former Georgia Gov. Zell Miller have been released and include opportunities for friends and family to bid farewell to Miller, who also served as a U.S. senator.
A public memorial service will be held Monday in Young Harris, Georgia, where Miller died Friday at the age of 86.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for Tuesday at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta. Miller will then lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for the remainder of the day.
Miller served two terms as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.
