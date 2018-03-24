Greece arrests 3 traffickers holding 21 migrants hostage

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police in the northern city of Thessaloniki say they have arrested three Pakistanis who allegedly held 21 migrants hostage in a warehouse on the outskirts of the city, demanding money to release them.

The migrants — 13 Eritreans, 7 Pakistanis and one person from Myanmar — had crossed over from Turkey on Wednesday and were taken by the three traffickers to the warehouse. Police say the traffickers were demanding 2,500 euros ($3,090) from each person.

The arrests took place Friday but were announced Saturday.