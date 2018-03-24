Gun control rally begins where the movement was sparked
Near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 were fatally shot on Feb. 14, students wore maroon T-shirts — the school's colour — and chanted slogans such as 'Enough is enough.'
PARKLAND, Fla. — Thousands of people filled a park near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at a "March for Our Lives" rally near the site of last month's school massacre in Parkland, Florida.
Saturday's rally in South Florida had the feel of a campaign event. Students wore maroon T-shirts — the school's
Organizers said 20,000 people were attending the rally.
After the rally, participants will march 2 miles to Stoneman Douglas. They will pass the school in silence to
