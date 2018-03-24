Indian court jails powerful politician for embezzling funds

PATNA, India — A powerful Indian politician has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for embezzling 37 million rupees ($570,000) from government treasury to buy fictitious medicines and cattle fodder.

Judge Shiv Pal Singh on Saturday also convicted 18 former Bihar state officials, contractors and suppliers in the case.

A former top elected official in the state, Laloo Prasad Yadav was also fined 6 million rupees ($92,307). He and others can challenge the conviction in an appeals court.

Yadav already has been convicted three times in related cases. He is currently in prison and barred from contesting elections.