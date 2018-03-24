Jill Biden and Colin Powell to speak at education conference
BOSTON — Jill Biden and Colin Powell will be visiting Boston to speak at a national conference for teachers and school officials.
They're among a slate of figures lined up to talk at the annual gathering of the
Biden, the wife of former
She previously taught at a public high school and a community college in Delaware before becoming second lady.
Powell, a retired general in the U.S. Army who served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, is expected to speak Monday.
He helps lead a school for civic and global leadership that's named after him at the City College of New York, his alma mater.
